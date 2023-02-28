Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

Fourth-quarter highlights:

Walmart delivered strong revenue growth globally with strength in stores and eCommerce. Total revenue was $164.0 billion, up 7.3%, or 7.9% in constant currency.

Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 8.3% and 13.9% on a two-year stack. eCommerce growth was 17% and 18% on a two-year stack. Continued to gain market share in grocery.

Sam’s Club comp sales increased 12.2%, and 22.6% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 7.1% with member count at an all-time high.

Walmart International net sales were $27.6 billion, an increase of 2.1% and negatively affected by $0.9 billion from currency fluctuations, while constant currency sales were $28.5 billion, an increase of 5.5%. Walmex, China, and Canada led the way.

Global advertising business grew over 20%, led by 41% growth at Walmart Connect in the U.S.

Consolidated gross profit rate declined 83 basis points, primarily due to markdowns and mix of sales.

Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased 44 basis points primarily due to strong sales growth and lower Covid-related costs, partially offset by reorganization and restructuring charges incurred in the International segment.

Consolidated operating income was $5.6 billion, a decrease of 5.5%, including the charges described above. Adjusted operating income was $6.4 billion, an increase of 6.9%.

GAAP EPS of $2.32; Adjusted EPS of $1.71 excludes the effects of $1.16 from net gains on equity and other investments and $0.55 from charges related to reorganization and restructuring.

Full-year highlights:

Total revenue was $611.3 billion, up 6.7%, negatively affected by $5.0 billion related to divestitures. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 7.4% to $615.1 billion.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 6.6% and 13.0% on a two-year stack.

Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 12% and 23% on a two-year stack.

Sam’s Club comp sales increased 10.5% and 20.3% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 8.6%.

Walmart International net sales were flat and operating income declined 21.1%. Net sales grew 9.0% and adjusted operating income grew 8.9% for retained markets on a constant currency basis.

Global advertising business grew nearly 30% to reach $2.7 billion, led by Walmart Connect in the U.S. and Flipkart Ads.

The company generated $29.1 billion in operating cash flow and returned $16.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

GAAP EPS of $4.27; Adjusted EPS of $6.29.

