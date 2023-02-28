IN8bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. ( INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will present a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET.

The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available live and as a replay on IN8bio’s website at https://bit.ly/3F1WEaQ.

About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio is initiating INB-400, a company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma following IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

