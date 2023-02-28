Accel Entertainment, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on February 28, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 5:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM CT that same day to discuss these results.

Interested parties may join the live webcast by registering at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D118523a6%26amp%3BconfId%3D46443. Registering in advance of the call will provide listeners with a personalized link to view the webcast and an individual dial-in for the call. This registration link to the live webcast, as well as a replay following the call, will also be available on Accel’s investor relations website: https%3A%2F%2Fir.accelentertainment.com

About Accel

Accel believes it is the leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois, Montana, and Nevada markets. Accel’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

