Enovix Technologist to Speak on Battery Advances at Upcoming Industry Conferences

5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) ( ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced that Jerry Hallmark, senior director at Enovix, will be speaking at two upcoming conferences, NAATBatt in Phoenix, Arizona, and the International Battery Seminar (IBS) in Orlando, Florida.

At NAATBatt, a conference dedicated to promoting the development of advanced battery manufacturing, Hallmark will speak on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. Mountain Time and will be discussing Enovix’s cell architecture and how Enovix is focused on scaling its lithium-ion batteries to meet customer demand in the consumer electronics industry.

At IBS, one of the largest gatherings of battery technologists, Hallmark’s presentation, “Enovix High Energy Density Silicon Anode Cells for Mobile Electronics,” will take place on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time. The session will provide an overview of how Enovix’s stacked cell architecture enables a 100% active silicon anode battery without compromising safety. Hallmark will also give an update on the company’s progress in commercializing this technology.

“For batteries that power consumer electronics, nothing is more critical than battery capacity, cycle life and safety,” said Jerry Hallmark, senior director at Enovix. “Enovix has made significant headway in developing advanced batteries that offer high energy density and capacity, while also providing a whole new level of safety thanks to our BrakeFlow™ technology. Both conferences will be a great opportunity to share more about our progress.”

For more information about NAATBatt click here, and for more information about the International Battery Seminar click here.

About Enovix
Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: [email protected]

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: [email protected]ix.com

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: [email protected]

