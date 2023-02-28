PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., ( CGTX), (the “Company” or “Cognition”) has released its third “Conversations” video podcast, featuring a discussion with two Lewy body dementia caregivers, who are also passionate advocates for the second most common and devastating form of dementia. They describe their experiences and journey as caregivers through the difficult process of getting an accurate diagnosis and finding resources and support for their loved ones. In addition, they provide valuable insights on the key symptoms that define Lewy Body dementia, preparing for doctor visits and where to turn for resources and support.



Episode 3: “What if it’s not Alzheimer’s: The Caregiver’s Perspective on Dementia with Lewy Bodies” is moderated by Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition’s chief executive officer, and features a conversation between:

Norma Loeb

Founder and Executive Director

Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center

Founder and Executive Director Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center Mary Lou Falcone

Founder, M.L. FALCONE, Public Relations

Board member, LBD Resource Center

Author: “I Didn't See It Coming, a Memoir of Love, Loss, and Lewy Body Dementia”



This twenty-minute conversation is presented in three sections:

Key symptoms and signs of Lewy body dementia

Preparing for a doctor visit

Caring for the caregiver

Cognition Therapeutics welcomes comments, questions and feedback on this and other Conversations episodes which may be submitted at [email protected] We’d love to hear your thoughts!

About Lewy body dementias

Lewy body dementias include Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). PDD and DLB also share a constellation of symptoms including cognitive impairment, Parkinsonian mobility issues, visual hallucinations, and fluctuations of attention, with the timing of the onset of dementia relative to Parkinsonism being the major clinical distinction between DLB and PDD. An estimated 1.4 million Americans are living with Lewy body dementias, accounting for approximately 5-10% of all dementia cases.

Lewy body dementias are characterized by a build-up of α-synuclein, which forms deposits called Lewy bodies and Lewy dendrites in the brain. Oligomers of α-synuclein are highly toxic and bind to neurons where they impair critical cellular processes, causing synaptic dysfunction and loss. There are currently no disease-modifying treatments approved for these patients.

About the SHIMMER trial

Cognition is conducting the double-blind Phase 2 SHIMMER study (COG1201) in adults with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). The clinical trial is designed to enroll 120 individuals between 50 and 80 years of age, who will be randomized to receive a placebo or one of two daily oral doses of CT1812 for six months. In addition to safety, this study will compare changes in cognitive performance, physical activity, and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic biomarkers to baseline measurements. To learn more about the SHIMMER study and site locations please visit www.shimmerDLBstudy.com.

The SHIMMER study is supported by $30M in grants by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging (NIA).

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com

