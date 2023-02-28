Clean Earth's Fullcircle™ Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program Supports Sustainability Achievements

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • Advanced waste lifecycle program helps manufacturing and industrial customers access more sustainable disposal options

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that its Clean Earth division’s Fullcircle™ program exceeded its 2022 growth target and helped customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Last year, the Fullcircle program transformed over 16 million pounds of soap-like by-product into an industrial cleaner, converted over 23 million pounds of waste material to more sustainable engineered fuel solutions, and diverted over 1 million pounds of bulk-making waste from traditional disposal to compost.

Fullcircle is Clean Earth’s Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program, a concierge service that carefully and strategically analyzes waste before it even happens. From initial product concept to lifecycle completion and everything in between, the Fullcircle program provides solutions that aim to eliminate all the waste, recycle as much as possible, and build a scalable program for customers focused on zero waste.

Recognized by Environment + Energy Leader as a 2022 Project of the Year, the Fullcircle program launched in 2021 to help customers access solutions to eliminate waste sustainably and recycle as much as possible. The program equips manufacturing and industrial businesses with opportunities to increase transparency and traceability to support sustainability efforts and improve business outcomes.

“The Fullcircle program provides tailored waste solutions for our customers,” said Holly Gamage, Senior Director of Fullcircle. “Since its inception, the program has helped Clean Earth surpass its aggressive goal to derive 90 percent of annual revenue from environmental products and services. In 2022, 100 percent of Clean Earth’s revenue came from environmental products and services, in part due to the success of the Fullcircle program.”

Clean Earth deploys a multipronged approach to help customers achieve their sustainability goals. Through the Fullcircle program, Clean Earth researches, implements, transforms and manages hard to recycle products and waste streams for alternative use. These products include manufacturing by-products, products such as homecare, haircare, cleaning items, medical devices, and associated packaging that cannot be sold and often lack sustainable alternative use options. The Fullcircle program approach tailors solutions to drive reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle sustainability goals of our customers.

To learn more about Clean Earth and Fullcircle please visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the Company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Clean Earth
Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.

Media Contact
Maddie Terefenko
445.448.1570
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1MjkwNCM1NDE5NjA5IzIwMDY3MjM=
Harsco-Corporation.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.