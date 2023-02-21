PR Newswire

BurgerFi takes tastebuds for a ride with this new menu item available on the BurgerFi app and all locations nationwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, introduces its first new product launch of the year, the BBQ Rodeo Burger. Available now through April 17, 2023, the BBQ Rodeo Burger provides the perfect combination of savory, sweet and spicy.

"At BurgerFi, we are committed to providing the highest quality Angus Beef burgers in the industry," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi. "As a better-for-you brand, we pair fresh ingredients with ingenuity to push the flavor profile and create delicious burgers that satisfy our guests' cravings."

The BBQ Rodeo Burger takes the brand's signature All-Natural Angus Beef seared with Charred Jalapeños, and topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, homemade Crispy Haystack Onions and tangy Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. This new, limited-time burger can be ordered in restaurant, via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com, and is available for pick-up or delivery.

"The addition of the BBQ Rodeo Burger comes at the perfect time as BurgerFi will participate in this year's Burger Bash® hosted by Emeril Lagasse at the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival, right in our backyard," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. "We're ready to not only launch the best-tasting burger at the highest profile burger event there is, but also show guests how BurgerFi continually takes the classic burger to the next level. We invite all attendees to come try the BBQ Rodeo Burger for themselves on Thursday, February 23 from 7:30-10:30 PM."

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients. The "better-for-you" brand's menu has tasty options for its varied customer base.

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

