PR Newswire

Toronto Pearson would be the first airport in the world to purchase the HEXWAVE walkthrough security detection portal to seamlessly screen for potential threats

WILMINGTON, Mass and TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") ( TSXV: SCAN) ( OTCQB: LDDFF) ( FRANKFURT: LD2A ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce it has received a Letter of Intent from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) to acquire the HEXWAVE™ for use at Toronto Pearson International Airport, subject to further evaluation.

Toronto Pearson is located in Mississauga, west of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada. It is Canada's largest airport and the sixth-most-connected airport in the world.

"As the first airport in the world to test HEXWAVE, we see the potential benefits of utilizing this innovative solution as part of our broader airport security program following further testing and evaluation," said Dwayne MacIntosh, Director, Corporate Safety and Security, GTAA. "We were impressed with the HEXWAVE's seamless screening during beta testing and look forward to working with Liberty Defense on the enhanced detection the HEXWAVE would bring to the airport."

HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI to detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other prohibited items – without having to divest common items. The system allows for rapid, automated screening using a high throughput, contactless, walkthrough portal.

"As airports continue to look at innovative ways to enhance security, technology like HEXWAVE provides a flexible solution that can be quickly deployed and moved to areas inside and outside the airport," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We are thrilled that the GTAA will be continuing to work with Liberty Defense to bring the HEXWAVE to the Toronto Pearson airport."

Several key members of the Liberty Defense team, including CEO Bill Frain, have previously been involved in the development and mass deployment of key screening technologies that are commonly found today at airports around the world.

For updates and news, please visit the Company website to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.



On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-defense-receives-letter-of-intent-from-the-greater-toronto-airports-authority-to-acquire-the-hexwave-for-use-in-airport-security-programs-301750356.html

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.