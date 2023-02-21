PR Newswire

PARIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Next Meters, a leading provider of utility metering equipment, is using its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform to provide the connectivity for new utility metering solutions in North America.

Next Meters' new line of outdoor metering products will allow municipalities and utility companies to take advantage of smart metering technology regardless of the life-cycle stage of their existing metering systems. From augmenting existing meters, to full solution deployments, Next Meters' product line allows customers to grow into a solution that makes sense for them every step of the way.

"We selected Sequans Monarch 2 because of its demonstrated live network performance in coverage and power consumption, and especially because of its integrated eSIM with top Common Criteria EAL5+ security rating," said Adam Paul CEO, Next Meters. "The maturity and reliability of Sequans' technology is unsurpassed in the industry and Monarch 2 is an ideal solution for our metering systems application."

"Next Meters is quickly becoming a leader in the utility metering market and we are pleased to support their strategy with our Monarch 2 technology," said Louis Chuang, EVP of Sequans Massive IoT division. "Municipalities and utility providers will benefit greatly from the high quality and elegantly simple solutions provided by Next Meters."

Sequans' Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform is a highly integrated multi-band solution supporting 5G massive IoT, delivering high performance connectivity with ultra-low power consumption. It is a single-chip LTE-M and NB-IoT solution designed specifically for narrowband IoT applications, including meters, sensors, wearables, and other M2M and IoT devices. Monarch 2 is one of the most mature cellular IoT chip solutions in the industry. It builds on the success of first-generation Monarch and incorporates full reuse of Monarch's software and architecture. Monarch 2 brings several significant advancements, including an integrated secure enclave with the certified EAL5+ security, enabling integrated eSIM.

About Next Meters

Next Meters designs and manufactures high quality and elegantly simple metering solutions for North American markets. These systems are used to measure and record the consumption of water, gas and electric utilities at an individual home or business, or across multi-family submetered properties. Metering solutions typically include a combination of hardware, such as a metering device, a method of data communication, and a cloud-based platform for data collection and reporting.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, [email protected]

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, [email protected]





