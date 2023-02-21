PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that the company will present a company overview at the following conferences:

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Monday, March 6, at 8:05 a.m. EST

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
Tuesday, March 7, at 12:50 p.m. EST

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 14, at 8:00 a.m. EST

The presentations will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor section of PTC Therapeutics' website at https://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Investors:
Kylie O'Keefe
+1 (908) 300-0691
[email protected]

Media:
Jeanine Clemente
+1 (908) 912-9406
[email protected]

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

