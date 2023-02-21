FBI Names Cambium Networks' Product for National Security Program

5 hours ago
PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023

Backhaul Application Using Fixed Wireless Microwave Broadband Radios to Support Video Surveillance

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced its latest contract with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI will be using Cambium Networks' fixed wireless microwave broadband radios in support of the Bureau's national security video surveillance program.

"We are delighted to partner with the FBI," said Anthony Maldonado, Regional Sales Manager for Global Defense and Security (GDS) at Cambium Networks. "National security is of utmost importance, and Cambium Networks' fixed wireless broadband solutions provide superior performance in applications where there is no room for mistakes."

The radio is a point-to-point licensed microwave backhaul platform that integrates leading networking functionality with the industry's most advanced microwave technologies, creating a superior microwave transport solution. The radio delivers a wide range of configurations, offering a tailored solution for any deployment scenario. Composed of high-density multi-technology nodes and integrated radio units, it also offers flexibility in choosing all-indoor, split-mount, and all-outdoor configuration options.

To date and with this current order, Cambium Networks has deployed over 160 systems for the FBI.

About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Media Contact
Nancy DePalma – Victory 6 for Cambium Networks – GDS
+1 (203) 520-9479
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF18445&sd=2023-02-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fbi-names-cambium-networks-product-for-national-security-program-301750357.html

SOURCE Cambium Networks

WRITTEN BY

