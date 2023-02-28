Ocular Therapeutix™ To Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (

OCUL, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the close on Monday, March 6, 2023. Following distribution of the earnings release via wire services, the Ocular Therapeutix management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the Company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion for 90 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets include: OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

Investors
Ocular Therapeutix
Donald Notman
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

or

ICR Westwicke
Chris Brinzey
Managing Director
[email protected]

