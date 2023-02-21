SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.32%), BRK.B(3.89%), and MSFT(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 5,000-share investment in NAS:IGSB. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.28 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.11 per share and a market cap of $24.32Bil. The stock has returned -3.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,000 shares in NAS:SRPT, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.79 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $124.57 per share and a market cap of $10.94Bil. The stock has returned 62.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 25.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.22 and a price-sales ratio of 12.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 1,141 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 02/21/2023, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $201.59 per share and a market cap of $123.35Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-book ratio of 10.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.49 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,895 shares in NAS:BND, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.52 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $72.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $87.21Bil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 1,552-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $213.88 per share and a market cap of $526.14Bil. The stock has returned -12.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 91.01, a price-book ratio of 24.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 70.49 and a price-sales ratio of 18.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

