National Pension Service recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The National Pension Service is a public pension plan sponsor for the country of South Korea that is based out of Seoul. The organization was founded in 1987 as the National Pension Corporation with a goal of providing “Korean Nationals with income security and promote welfare by providing pension benefits in old age or in the event of disability or death.” National Pension Service would launch its National Pension Scheme a year later and continue to expand its services in the 1990s, expanding its compulsory coverage to include rural individuals, foreigners, and others and establishing the National Pension Research in 1995. Its compulsory coverage would expand to include every single person in Korea in 199, the same year that the organization would launch the National Pension Fund Management Center. The system continued to expand, becoming renamed to its current National Pension Service in 2007 and opening the NPS International Service Center in 2009 and International Service Center in 2011. The National Pension Service is currently the fourth largest pension fund in the world with over 380 billion in total assets. The service operates through an extensive network that includes 102 regional offices, 52 service centers, 5 call centers, and a head office. The National Pension Service is now available to all employees, employers, and self-employed individuals and currently provides a wide variety of services including retirement planning, welfare, pension history management, benefits payment, collecting pension contributions, implementing welfare business, and managing the national pension fund. It invests in a variety of public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets on a global scale. National Pension Service invests most heavily in the information technology and finance sectors, which each make up approximately a fifth of its total allocated assets, and also invests in the health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 526 stocks valued at a total of $50.84Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.73%), MSFT(4.65%), and PBUS(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were National Pension Service’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, National Pension Service bought 429,447 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 22,096,062. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 02/21/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.55 per share and a market cap of $2,413.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-book ratio of 42.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, National Pension Service bought 447,684 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 12,513,455. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 02/21/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.2 per share and a market cap of $996.03Bil. The stock has returned -37.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, National Pension Service bought 217,932 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 9,643,704. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 02/21/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.06 per share and a market cap of $1,920.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.05 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, National Pension Service bought 161,967 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 3,576,036. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 02/21/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $208.31 per share and a market cap of $659.11Bil. The stock has returned -28.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-book ratio of 14.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, National Pension Service bought 77,825 shares of NYSE:EPAM for a total holding of 82,974. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.56.

On 02/21/2023, EPAM Systems Inc traded for a price of $338.21 per share and a market cap of $19.50Bil. The stock has returned -23.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EPAM Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-book ratio of 7.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.