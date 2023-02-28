CyberArk Named an Overall Leader in Privileged Access Management by KuppingerCole Analysts

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced it was named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts AG 2023 “Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management.”1 CyberArk’s leadership position is based on consistently demonstrated excellence across product, innovation and market leadership categories.

KuppingerCole’s analysts recognize CyberArk privileged+access+management (PAM) solutions for their “intuitive and robust UI design with strong threat analytics capabilities offering real time threat detection and remediation,” as well as “effective DevOps support and broad support for cloud applications and infrastructure.”

CyberArk continues to deliver innovative PAM features and related SaaS offerings to help its more than 8,000 customers reduce risk and improve security. Specifically, the report highlights benefits of the company’s market-leading solutions for secrets+management, third-party+vendor+access, dynamic+privileged+access and endpoint+privilege+security.

CyberArk’s PAM solutions are core to the CyberArk+Identity+Security+Platform. CyberArk applies intelligent privilege controls to all identities – human and machine – with continuous threat detection and prevention across the entire identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can enable Zero Trust and least privilege with complete visibility, ensuring that every identity can securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere – with a single Identity Security Platform.

The report, which is designed to provide a comprehensive analysis of the PAM market, also calls out CyberArk’s “in depth analytics, session management, elevation management and AAPM technologies across its suite of products,” noting that “the products on offer here remain the [industry] benchmark.” Further, the benefits of CyberArk’s long-standing market leadership and stability as a public Identity Security company are acknowledged in the report as effective in “breed[ing] trust for customers.”

“We believe this report underscores CyberArk’s commitment to innovation and our proven ability to address emerging PAM use cases, especially those driven by digital transformation and cloud adoption,” said Barak Feldman, senior vice president, PAM and Identity Security. “We will continue to enhance our Identity Security platform with PAM solutions that drive value, reduce cybersecurity risk and truly put the needs of our customers first.”

KuppingerCole states "the emergence of Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Platforms (CIEM) is disrupting the traditional PAM market.” The inaugural KuppingerCole Analysts AG 2022 “Leadership Compass: CIEM and Dynamic Resource Entitlement and Access Management (DREAM)”2 named CyberArk as an Overall Leader, highlighting CyberArk’s cloud+entitlements+management capabilities as evidence of “CyberArk’s ability to read the market ahead of many of its rivals.”

To download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Leadership Compass for PAM report, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com%2Fresources%2Fanalyst-reports%2Fthe-2023-kuppingercole-analysts-leadership-compass-privileged-access-management

To download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Leadership Compass for CIEM and DREAM Platforms, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com%2Fresources%2Fanalyst-reports%2Fkuppingercole-leadership-compass-report-for-ciem-dream

1 – KuppingerCole Analysts AG “Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management,” January 11, 2023 by Paul Fisher

2 - KuppingerCole Analysts AG, "Leadership Compass: Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Dynamic Resource Entitlement and Access Management (DREAM) Platforms," August 23, 2022 by Paul Fisher

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2023 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

