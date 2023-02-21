Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6720 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85253

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were SHM(14.05%), XLI(9.89%), and XLK(8.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 11 shares in NAS:SEDG, giving the stock a 14.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $265.36 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc traded for a price of $305.04 per share and a market cap of $17.12Bil. The stock has returned 15.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 184.87, a price-book ratio of 7.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 77.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 13,361 shares in NAS:MU, giving the stock a 6.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.72 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $59.01 per share and a market cap of $64.39Bil. The stock has returned -36.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 50 shares in NYSE:SHOP, giving the stock a 3.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.15 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $43.61 per share and a market cap of $55.67Bil. The stock has returned -33.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 9.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 244 shares in NYSE:WMT, giving the stock a 3.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.47 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $146.44 per share and a market cap of $394.92Bil. The stock has returned 7.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 52 shares in ARCA:USCI, giving the stock a 3.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.73 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, United States Commodity Index Fund traded for a price of $54.11 per share and a market cap of $235.38Mil. The stock has returned 10.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, United States Commodity Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.