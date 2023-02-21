Adalta Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

452 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.79%), MRK(7.01%), and HD(6.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Adalta Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought 6,893 shares of NAS:PFX for a total holding of 118,973. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.05.

On 02/21/2023, PhenixFIN Corp traded for a price of $37.49 per share and a market cap of $78.61Mil. The stock has returned -9.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PhenixFIN Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.63 and a price-sales ratio of 260.35.

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 78,085 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 02/21/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.12 per share and a market cap of $164.93Bil. The stock has returned -14.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 11,600-share investment in NAS:WWD. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.43000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Woodward Inc traded for a price of $101.34 per share and a market cap of $6.05Bil. The stock has returned -14.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Woodward Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought 1,875 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 3,228. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 02/21/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.24 per share and a market cap of $680.25Bil. The stock has returned -1.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,860 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 02/21/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.06 per share and a market cap of $1,920.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.05 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.