SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF)("Nubeva" or the "Company"), a leading software innovation company in the fight against ransomware, has been named one of the Top 50 Companies on the TSX Venture Exchange for 2023.



This recognition is a testament to the Company's exceptional performance during 2022 across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. The Venture 50 showcases TSX-V issuers across five sectors: energy, mining, clean technology, life sciences, diversified industries, and technology.

"We are delighted and honored to be named one of the Top 50 Companies on the TSX Venture Exchange for the third year in a row," said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. "This recognition is a validation of the hard work and dedication of our team. We are addressing a huge problem in the industry, ransomware, and we are committed to continued innovation and driving value for our stakeholders."

Nubeva's patented Ransomware Reversal software is a game-changing solution that captures ransomware encryption materials at the moment of attack. With encryption keys captured, victim organizations are able to decrypt ransomed files without paying the ransom. Additionally, the software collects vital metadata on the attack, which aids in incident response, and significantly helps triage, investigations, and threat removal.

"Despite the availability of state-of-the-art security technologies and backup solutions, 65% of victims are still coerced to pay the ransom to recover their data, usually because the cost of operational downtime is too great," said Chou. "Our technology adds another critical protection layer by enabling organizations to decrypt to restore systems quickly and get systems back online without paying ransoms."

About Nubeva technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages, so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware decryption solutions, contact us .

