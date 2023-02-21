EQUITABLE TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 388 stocks valued at a total of $1.23Bil. The top holdings were INFL(5.94%), IAU(5.69%), and IXUS(3.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EQUITABLE TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,066,063 shares in NYSE:PRM, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.31 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Perimeter Solutions SA traded for a price of $8.789999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned -32.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perimeter Solutions SA has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The guru sold out of their 932,359-share investment in NAS:SHC. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.63 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Sotera Health Co traded for a price of $18 per share and a market cap of $5.08Bil. The stock has returned -18.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sotera Health Co has a price-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-book ratio of 8.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.07.

During the quarter, EQUITABLE TRUST CO bought 145,499 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 180,313. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.58.

On 02/21/2023, General Electric Co traded for a price of $83.04000000000001 per share and a market cap of $90.45Bil. The stock has returned 8.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

EQUITABLE TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 306,254 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.02.

On 02/21/2023, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $43.61 per share and a market cap of $55.67Bil. The stock has returned -33.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 9.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

EQUITABLE TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 147,457 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 02/21/2023, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $61.88 per share and a market cap of $31.02Bil. The stock has returned -8.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

