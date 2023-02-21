Blue Whale Capital LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5TH FLOOR, 22-23 OLD BURLINGTON STREET LONDON, X0 W1S 2JJ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $587.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHW(11.74%), MSFT(9.70%), and VEEV(8.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Whale Capital LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Blue Whale Capital LLP reduced their investment in NAS:TEAM by 214,000 shares. The trade had a 8.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.19.

On 02/21/2023, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $168.56 per share and a market cap of $43.20Bil. The stock has returned -44.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 74.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -404.84 and a price-sales ratio of 13.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 83,250 shares in NAS:LULU, giving the stock a 4.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $328.87 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Lululemon Athletica Inc traded for a price of $320.36 per share and a market cap of $40.85Bil. The stock has returned 3.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lululemon Athletica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-book ratio of 13.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Blue Whale Capital LLP reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 96,000 shares. The trade had a 4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/21/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.06 per share and a market cap of $1,920.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.05 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought 95,750 shares of NYSE:VEEV for a total holding of 311,500. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.87.

On 02/21/2023, Veeva Systems Inc traded for a price of $170.49 per share and a market cap of $26.54Bil. The stock has returned -22.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-book ratio of 7.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.32 and a price-sales ratio of 13.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Blue Whale Capital LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 165,500 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.61.

On 02/21/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $80.31999999999999 per share and a market cap of $149.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-book ratio of 5.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

