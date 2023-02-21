KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 CARNEGIE CENTER PRINCETON, NJ 08540

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 584 stocks valued at a total of $293.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(18.15%), IVV(9.72%), and DGRW(9.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SWAN by 706,845 shares. The trade had a 6.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.97.

On 02/21/2023, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF traded for a price of $25.11 per share and a market cap of $247.59Mil. The stock has returned -18.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.37.

The guru sold out of their 198,996-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 5.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.95 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $26.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 96,036 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 98,098. The trade had a 3.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.98999999999999.

On 02/21/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $88.58 per share and a market cap of $113.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 90,829 shares of ARCA:GSLC for a total holding of 720,934. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.52.

On 02/21/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $81.05 per share and a market cap of $10.91Bil. The stock has returned -4.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

During the quarter, KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 175,799 shares of ARCA:GSIE for a total holding of 952,607. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.64.

On 02/21/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.92 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.