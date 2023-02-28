WPP and BigCommerce partner to enhance global ecommerce offerings

4 hours ago
WPP (NYSE: WPP) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced a new strategic partnership offering omnichannel solutions to help WPP clients drive growth and maximize sales across hundreds of advertising channels and marketplaces. This innovative partnership will give WPP priority access to new product tools on both BigCommerce and data feed management platform Feedonomics, in addition to providing APIs and data sets that will enable WPP agencies to develop unique insights for clients across product, trend and purchasing data.

The partnership reflects WPP’s ongoing investment in its commerce offer for clients. It includes a joint commitment from BigCommerce and WPP to help shared clients develop nimble commerce solutions and scale growth, and follows the+announcement that WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has joined the MACH Alliance, of which BigCommerce is an early member.

As BigCommerce’s inaugural data partner, WPP will receive priority access to alpha and beta products as well as platform integrations including Amazon, Meta, Google and TikTok. These tools will allow teams to maximize omnichannel sales and optimize spend for both B2C and B2B clients.

WPP will help shape product development and innovation at BigCommerce with commerce specialists joining product and partner councils, in addition to receiving access to a custom training program and certification pathways. As part of the partnership, WPP will commit to upskilling 150 commerce specialists within the first year of working with BigCommerce.

The partnership announcement aligns with WPP’s accelerated+growth+strategy to strengthen technology and commerce offerings, and follows the news of the company’s ranking as a Leader in Forrester's latest global Commerce Services Wave.

Nilufar Fowler, Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at WPP, said: “With the rise of social commerce, direct-to-consumer purchases and acceleration of ecommerce, brands require omnichannel expertise that meets the needs of the modern consumer. WPP is a leader in commerce services, alongside our strength in strategy, media, creativity and integrated experience, and this partnership with BigCommerce reflects our commitment to continue to develop a unique commerce offering for our clients.”

Marc Ostryniec, Chief Sales Officer at BigCommerce, said: “Bringing WPP’s global capabilities to our joint customers is of tremendous value. The combination of the BigCommerce platform and WPP is unlike anything we have previously done. We are already unlocking opportunities for joint customers worldwide to drive revenue and accelerate growth by bringing to market truly innovative solutions for omnichannel commerce. As BigCommerce continues to expand its global footprint and move upmarket, we remain focused on modernizing the commerce experience through our world class partner ecosystem to help brands grow and succeed."

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on+Twitter,+LinkedIn,+Instagram and+Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

