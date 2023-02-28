Jabil+Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today released its fiscal year 2022+Sustainability+Report, summarizing the meaningful progress through action the company is taking toward its five-year sustainability goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005410/en/

Jabil's fiscal year 2022 Sustainability Progress Report provides highlights of the year since the company publicly stated its goals and was prepared in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In 2021, Jabil announced data-driven, science-based goals, designed to propel the company forward in its sustainability journey and provide fresh opportunities for growth, value creation, and long-term business resiliency. This year’s report was prepared in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, providing highlights of the year since the company publicly stated its goals.

“At Jabil, our focus on sustainability is grounded by our actions. I am proud of the positive progress we’ve made,” Mark Mondello, Jabil’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board, said. “Our stakeholders expect us to always do the right thing when it comes to environmental, social and governance issues. We are a responsible leader, as we strive to meet our internal sustainability goals, while thoughtfully supporting our customers with their objectives, as well.”

Fiscal year 2022 accomplishments:

Reduced operational emissions by 23%, compared to our 2019 baseline. Approximately 1.17 million metric tons of CO 2 e were avoided using renewable energy in fiscal year 2022.

e were avoided using renewable energy in fiscal year 2022. Reduced the amount of hazardous waste from Jabil sites globally by 25% and increased the amount of recycled waste by 45%

Decreased water acquired in areas of high-water stress by 18%

Completed over 1.1 million volunteer hours in our local communities, achieving our bold goal to give back one million volunteers hour in calendar year 2022

Issued a $500 million aggregate principal amount Green+Senior+Note due 2027

Signed a commitment letter with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) to help lead the way to a zero-carbon economy, putting Jabil on the path to carbon neutrality by 2045

Developed 24 new programs for employees with disabilities worldwide

Implemented at least one health and wellbeing program at 93% of manufacturing sites

In addition to Jabil’s fiscal year 2022 sustainability accomplishments and progress, the report also outlines ways the company supports its customers on their sustainability journey.

“Emerson has set an ambitious goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our value chain by 2045. This goal is reflective of our commitment to ensuring our business practices are sustainable, and value chain collaboration is a key pillar of our strategy. As a strategic partner, Jabil’s progress on sustainability issues is vital to our own success and increasing focus on our shared value chain impact has strengthened our relationship. We are proud to have Jabil as a supply chain partner on our sustainability journey,” Mike Train, chief sustainability officer at Emerson, said, highlighting the important role of collaboration.

“BD prioritizes work with suppliers who demonstrate commitment to the impact areas outlined in our Responsible Sourcing strategy. Jabil’s willingness to be open and transparent about their practices and their plans for implementing further ESG measures demonstrates leadership towards collective impact. Their transparency is an asset to our supply base and will assist BD in taking steps to meet our own ambitious ESG goals. BD looks forward to continued partnership with Jabil where we can magnify these positive impacts,” Amelia Nunn, senior manager, responsible sourcing at BD, stated.

With experience across numerous and diverse industries, Jabil is uniquely positioned in the market.

“While we proactively manage our own environmental impacts, supporting our customers has provided us with deep knowledge of the unique sustainability challenges faced by a wide variety of industries, as well as best practices and expertise from which to draw. The expertise we've garnered by working toward our own sustainability goals can also be leveraged to help our partners and customers reach their targets and thereby create real partnerships with sustainability at their core,” Michael Cooke, Jabil’s vice president of social and environmental responsibility, concluded.

To download Jabil’s fiscal year 2022 Sustainability Progress Report, please go to Jabil.com%2FSustainability.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005410/en/