Procore+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced Sarah Hodges as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective today. As CMO of Procore, Hodges will be responsible for the development of the strategic marketing plan and execution of all marketing activities globally in support of Procore’s financial and strategic business objectives.

“Sarah is a highly-experienced, talented marketing leader with a proven track record of building and expanding global SaaS brands, and we are thrilled to have her join Procore as our CMO,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder, president and CEO. “As an established industry thought leader and advocate for women in construction, her customer-centric approach to marketing and ability to lead and inspire teams make her the ideal fit for this role.”

Hodges joins Procore after several leadership positions at Autodesk, including leading strategy and marketing for the construction business line and product management for the media and entertainment business line. With more than 20 years of experience at global SaaS companies, Hodges brings deep expertise driving go-to-market strategies, managing business performance and leading cross-functional teams.

“Procore is transforming the construction industry, and I’m excited to elevate Procore’s vision of improving the lives of everyone in construction,” said Hodges. “Procore's potential is unlimited, and I look forward to working with the team to build the brand's momentum globally."

Based in Boston, Hodges holds a joint marketing and communications business degree from Northeastern University. She is passionate about inspiring females and plays an active role as a Board Overseer for the Boston Children’s Museum.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

