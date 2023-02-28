Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today introduced new automation capabilities across the Calix platform to shorten the time it takes to activate new subscriber services by up to 67 percent and dramatically reduce human error. By using the award-winning Calix+Intelligent+Access+EDGE™ and Calix Cloud® solutions, broadband service providers (BSPs) are automating provisioning and accelerating the launch of exciting new Calix+SmartLife™ managed services—tailored to residential, community, and small business markets. By leveraging Calix+Operations+Cloud (Operations Cloud), broadband operations teams can apply workflow automation, machine learning-based insights, configurable network health thresholds, and automated alarm management across the entire subscriber-facing network. This new automation transforms how operations teams handle reporting, notifications, alarms, and monitoring for network performance and health. As a result, they have the tools to get new subscribers and services up and running quickly and spend less time configuring, managing, and troubleshooting the network. The combination of these new automation capabilities allows BSPs to transform their broadband operations with the goals of zero human error in end-to-end service provisioning, and optimized network performance.

By leveraging the powerful new automation features on the Calix platform, BSPs can:

Streamline new network services and SmartLife managed services turnup. Guided workflow automation enables operations teams to simply select a subscriber and assign and configure new services. Then the end-to-end service provisioning is automatically pushed to subscriber residential gateways and ONTs (optical network terminals) through to the OLT (optical line terminal). This automated provisioning extends not only to services like voice and data but to the full range of SmartLife managed services, seamlessly enabling the launch of new subscriber experiences and additional revenue streams.

“We have a long record of innovation, going back to 1910 and our founding as the electric utility in central Massachusetts,” said Bill+Underhill, network coordinator at Sterling Local Area Municipal Broadband (LAMB). “Today, Sterling LAMB is a town-owned and managed internet service, innovating to bring value to our community. By investing in the Calix platform, we built a scalable access network architecture that accommodates new technologies and increases operational efficiency. We are excited to benefit from the continued innovation and increased automation from Calix as we leverage their technology to capture market share at the expense of much larger rivals.”

“The new automation features on the Calix platform will enable operations teams to reach their goals of end-to-end service provisioning, maintenance, and performance monitoring—with zero chance of human error,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “Speed matters in our industry—but not in the way you might think. Calix-partnered BSPs focus on more than just connection speed; it’s also about increasing speed to market and revenue. By fully automating subscriber turnup and a range of network tasks, operations teams leveraging the Calix platform will innovate at speeds that outpace their competitors.”

Discover how operations teams can leverage automation for lower OPEX by downloading our latest eBook, “How+Embracing+Automation+Can+Boost+Productivity%2C+Lower+Costs%2C+and+Transform+Your+Operations.”

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

