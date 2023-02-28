Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced it has named Madeline Chadwick its Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. As the corporate affairs and strategic communications leader for the company, Ms. Chadwick will continue to oversee all team member and franchisee communications; corporate communications; brand public relations and reputation; the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

“Since joining Papa Johns in 2018, Madeline and her team have transformed the communications and corporate affairs functions, and are strategic partners to our business. They have played the important roles of both change agents and advisors on our journey to become the best pizza company in the world,” said Rob Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m especially proud of her work creating and launching The Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community and the positive impact it has had on our franchise system and the communities we serve.”

Ms. Chadwick joined Papa Johns in 2018 as VP, Communications. She was then appointed SVP, Communications and Corporate Affairs in November 2019. She serves on the board of directors for The Papa John’s Foundation, which has contributed nearly $9 million to community organizations since 2020.

“Playing a role in the transformation of Papa Johns into a company that prioritizes its culture, and especially diversity, equity and inclusion, has been the highlight of my career,” said Ms. Chadwick. “I’m excited to continue making an impact by telling the meaningful stories of how Papa Johns innovation and growth make us a winner in the global pizza market, while also making a positive impact on our communities.”

Ms. Chadwick has more than 20 years’ experience in communications. Before joining Papa Johns, she led communications for the founder of Quicken Loans, Dan Gilbert, and his family of companies. She served in senior global corporate communications roles at eBay and Hewlett Packard and spent 15 years overseeing communications strategy for global consumer brands at leading public relations agencies in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Ms. Chadwick will continue to report to President and CEO Rob Lynch and serve on Papa Johns Executive Leadership Team.

