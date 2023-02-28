Semrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the U.S. markets on Monday, March 13, 2023. Semrush will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, March 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO, Evgeny Fetisov, CFO and Eugene Levin, President
Conference ID: 3520221
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 350-3436
Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0185

Participants should dial in at least ten minutes before the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.semrush.com%2F.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 94,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

