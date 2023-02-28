RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. ( SNCE), the industry-leading Metasite™ today announced it will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results prior to the market open on Monday, March 6, 2023.



The Science 37 management team will host a conference call to discuss these results on March 6, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-269-7751 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-389-0908 (international) using the conference ID 13736111 or by utilizing the Call me™ feature using this link to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Science 37 website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

