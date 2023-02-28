IHOP® continues its 65th Anniversary celebrations with the return of National Pancake Day® on Tuesday, February 28, at participating restaurants nationwide. IHOP is spreading more joy to more guests across the country by offering a free Short Stack of its world-famous Buttermilk Pancakes* for dine-in guests from 7am-7pm. This year, IHOP will also provide an extra sweet reward for International Bank of Pancakes loyalty members by offering two times the PanCoins on any additional menu items purchased**.

“IHOP's National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition, and we are spreading even more joy this year by adding the chance to earn loyalty rewards through our International Bank of Pancakes,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “At IHOP, we take pride in the quality of our fresh ingredients that guests crave all day, including our signature Buttermilk Pancakes and beyond.”

The International Bank of Pancakes shares IHOP’s wealth and spreads happiness by offering benefits for guests to redeem sweet rewards on National Pancake Day and throughout the year, including a free birthday Short Stack, earning free food with each purchase, exclusive offers, and more.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years, and it has evolved into an iconic IHOP holiday that sparks joy and brings a smile to guests’ plates across the country with a free Short Stack and the brand’s signature IHOSPITALITY® service.

Proudly servicing guests and making people smile for 65 years, IHOP has a brand heritage rich in pancakes. IHOP has become a name guests know as the place to enjoy their favorite dining experience, and continues to expand its menu to serve guests what they want, when they want it.

*Dine-in only. One free short stack (three buttermilk pancakes) per guest. Hours may vary by participating restaurant.

**For a limited time at participating IHOP restaurants only. Account sign-up required. Restrictions apply.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of November 2, 2022, there are 1,764 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and 10 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

