CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

JMP Securities Technology Conference

San Francisco

Monday, March 6, 2023

3:00 p.m. PST

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

San Francisco

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

12:15 p.m. PST

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

San Francisco

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

10:00 a.m. PST

The presentations will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cyberark.com%2F).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

