Perfect Corp. to Announce Financial Results for the Full Year 2022 on March 7, 2023

4 hours ago
Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) ("Perfect" or the "Company"), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today announced that it plans to release its full year 2022 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, and to hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Taipei Standard Time) that same day.

The Company’s management will discuss the financial results and latest developments during the conference call. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https%3A%2F%2Fregistrations.events%2Fdirect%2FQ4E61201

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.perfectcorp.com.

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect is a global leader in providing AR and AI SaaS solutions to beauty and fashion industries. Utilizing facial 3D modeling, and AI deep learning technologies, Perfect empowers beauty brands with product try-on, facial diagnostics, and digital consultation solutions to provide consumers with an enjoyable, personalized, and convenient omnichannel shopping experience. Today, Perfect has the leading market share in helping the world’s top beauty brands execute digital transformation, improve customer engagement, increase purchase conversion, and drive sales growth while maintaining environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.perfectcorp.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005085/en/

