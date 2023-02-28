Detroit, Michigan, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCPK:AITX), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has provided an update on sales activities and the continued expansion of its authorized dealer channel.



“Fiscal year 2024 begins next week and I’m enthusiastic with the depth and the caliber of what’s in RAD’s sales pipeline,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “We’re busy closing, producing and deploying these orders.”

The Company confirmed that it expects to book over 300 units on order before the fiscal year ends February 28, 2023. RAD had an intake of 187 device orders in FY 2022 which ended February 28, 2022. “We’re grinding to surpass the 300-unit mark for this fiscal year. Should we be successful in hitting it, that number will indicate a 60 percent increase over the previous fiscal year,” Reinharz added.

In a press release dated February 8, 2023, GXO, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced its expanded partnership with AITX and RAD. “GXO has ordered 4 RIOs and 1 AVA since we were given permission to name them as RAD’s largest single client. That’s 5 units in just 13 days!” Reinharz concluded.

“It’s impressive that RAD is continuing to penetrate new vertical markets and attract new dealer representation,” said Mark Folmer, RAD President. “RAD has recently secured new opportunities with one of the largest short line railroad companies and a leader in the cannabis distribution industry. The security problems that RAD solutions address are impacting just about every industry, and these industry leaders are eagerly seeking these solutions.”

Additionally, three new authorized dealers have been signed since the last announcement bringing the total number of RAD dealers to 57.

Citadel Security Forces, headquartered in Houston, Texas

DK Security, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan

TNT Security Solutions, with offices in Hearne, Texas



“I am so excited to be representing RAD solutions to our clients and prospects,” said Aaron Coker, President of Citadel Security Forces. “As a veteran and family man, I believe it’s my responsibility to do what I can to help keep our communities safe. RAD’s technology allows Citadel to be one step ahead of the bad guys.”

Folmer added, “the channel and product mix that is flowing through our sales pipeline is ideal. RAD is in a very strong position to greatly expand into even more markets, solving ongoing security problems while saving clients’ money.”

Notably, AITX and RAD CEO Steve Reinharz has been nominated to become a member of the Security Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors

AITX through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide a cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers this tremendous costs savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

