EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients and disruptive technologies for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange.



The 2023 TSX Venture 50™ celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or “the Exchange”) over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors; energy, mining, clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, and technology; the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.

“We are honored by the TSX Venture Exchange’s recognition of Ceapro as a 2023 Top 50 recipient company. This award is strong validation of the persistent dedication of our talented team who worked in a tireless and disciplined manner during the most challenging times with a constant focus on building a solid foundation and increasing shareholder value. As we continue to deliver on our strategic plan to build a leading life sciences company, in 2023, we look forward to driving continued success through evolving our pipeline of clinical programs and products, further developing our partnerships and advancing our capital market initiatives,” said Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

