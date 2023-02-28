MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. ( MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) , a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today a quarterly update and new downloadable content to rFactor 2, one of the most authentic sim racing platforms available to racers around the world.

This quarter’s update includes an exciting new vehicle – the Honda Civic Type R, the introduction of the superb, laser-scanned version of Long Beach, and a wealth of improvements to enhance the player experience.

Following the partnership between the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), Motorsport Games and Studio 397, a seventh real world car into the NGTC specification BTCC content offering in rFactor 2 – the Honda Civic Type R – is available today. The Honda Civic is a sensational performing vehicle that has taken drivers championships in recent years, and now, in FK8 Type R form, continues that long legacy of success for Honda machinery in the BTCC.

The Long Beach Grand Prix Street Circuit is available now as well. Built on the most recent highly detailed laser scan data, with thousands of reference images captured on site to ensure the most authentic of visual experiences possible, this new circuit is set to raise the bar yet further in terms of graphical quality within rFactor 2 and built completely in house at Studio 397.

Several exciting updates to rFactor 2 will be launching today as well, including:

New GT3 tire model and physics

BTCC hybrid boost for 2022

Cinematics updates

Race against unowned content

New package management



A trailer for the Q1 2023 rFactor 2 quarterly update and content can be viewed here.

The pricing breakdown for the newly released content is as follows:

Honda Civic BTCC - €4.99

Long Beach Grand Prix Circuit - €8.99

About Motorsport Games :

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. Motorsport Games is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

