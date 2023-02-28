89bio to Present Additional Pegozafermin Data in Severe Hypertriglyceridemia from Phase 2 ENTRIGUE Study at American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. ( ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced additional pegozafermin data from the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE study in severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 72nd Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology to be held March 4-6, 2023 in New Orleans.

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Pegozafermin Provides Beneficial Lipid Effects in Subjects with Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) Regardless of Background Lipid Modifying Therapy Status: An Analysis of the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE Study
Poster Number: 184
Format: Poster presentation
Session: 1314 - Prevention and Health Promotion: Lipids 4
Presenting Authors: Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and, Valentin Fuster, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System
Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, March 4, 12:45-1:30 p.m. CT

About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1MjE1MyM1NDE3NDQyIzIxOTAwNDA=
89bio-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.