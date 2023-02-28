CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) announced today the rebranding of its global lines of business solutions. Rolling out first in the U.S., the enterprise initiative organizes thousands of existing B2B products into seven solution lines, defined by business need and unified by a promise to deliver a Tru™ picture of consumers – a robust, multi-layered and actionable view of each person, stewarded with care.



Through organic investment and the acquisitions of Neustar and Sontiq, TransUnion has built upon its expertise in consumer identity to expand beyond credit into fraud management, marketing solutions and communications.

“TransUnion’s rebrand clarifies our product offerings and better demonstrates our expertise in both our heritage and new markets, while also making it easier for customers to find what they need,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion. “It’s the next logical step in the company’s evolution. We can now offer more powerful consumer insights than ever before, allowing us to meet the needs of our customers in more ways, and at a much deeper level.”

TransUnion’s seven, newly organized global solutions lines include:

TruAudience™: the next generation of privacy-enhanced, identity data enriched, omnichannel audience targeting, and advanced analytics to transform marketing and media performance. In addition to all TransUnion marketing products, TruAudience has expanded to include all marketing offerings from Neustar.

TruValidate ™: fraud prevention and identity proofing products that secure trust across channels and deliver seamless experiences for consumers. In addition to all of TransUnion's fraud products, TruValidate has expanded to include all fraud offerings from Neustar.

TruVision ™: risk management products that enable clients to more precisely balance risk and opportunity to identify and manage best-fit customers across the account lifestyle. TruVision includes all TransUnion risk products, including those formerly known as CreditVision ® , CreditVision ® Link and DriverRisk. This line also includes other credit-risk products for financial services, insurance, tenant and employment and more.

TruIQ ™: advanced analytics products and services that provide custom insights to help organizations make better, data-driven decisions faster, through consulting services and technologies. TruIQ includes offerings formerly known as Prama ® and Innovation Lab, as well as other custom analytic services.

TruEmpower ™: consumer engagement products that help businesses deepen consumer relationships by enabling them to understand, manage and protect their financial health and identity, through credit and identity protection tools and education. TruEmpower includes all products our customers and channel partners may offer to their consumers, including what was formerly known as CreditView Dashboard ® . It also includes offerings from IdentityForce ® and Cyberscout ® .

TruLookup ™: investigative products that deliver actionable information to help organizations conduct faster due diligence or issue resolution, and includes TLOxp ® as the primary delivery platform.

investigative products that deliver actionable information to help organizations conduct faster due diligence or issue resolution, and includes TLOxp as the primary delivery platform. TruContact™: communications and contact center products help restore trust in communications, enhance customer outreach with authoritative identity, and streamline delivery of telecom connectivity services. TruContact includes products from Neustar Communications and Contact Center Solutions.



“Ultimately, we believe the rebrand will simplify our offerings and allow customers from disparate industries such as financial services and media and entertainment to easily navigate our product portfolio and capitalize on the Tru picture that TransUnion offers, no matter what the use case,” concluded Tim Martin, Chief Global Solutions Officer, TransUnion.

To learn more about the seven solution lines, please visit the newly re-designed TransUnion website at www.transunion.com/business.

