NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023

IMAX Dominates Domestic Box Office with 10% of the North American Gross for Disney/Marvel's Colossal Sequel

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Disney/Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" debuted with a $24 million four-day worldwide opening in IMAX — more than the previous two "Ant-Man" films combined. The latest cinematic journey into the Quantum Realm scored a $12.2 million four-day Domestic IMAX opening, good for an outsized 10% of the overall Domestic box office.

IMAX market share was even stronger in China, where the IMAX China network delivered 21% of the four-day opening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on less than 1% of screens. The film debuted to a $4 million four-day IMAX gross in China, where it was the first Marvel film to earn a day-and-date Chinese release since 2019.

"'Ant-Man' is the first new Hollywood blockbuster out of the gate in 2023 — following on the heels of the historic performance of 'Avatar' — and its success is yet another early indicator that the IMAX network is set to drive great results in the year ahead," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "A Filmed for IMAX release, 'Ant-Man' is exactly the kind of eye-popping, mind-bending spectacle audiences want to experience through our technology and our hats are off to Peyton Reed and our partners at Marvel and Disney for continuing this franchise in thrilling fashion."

IMAX delivered $11.8 million in International box office for "Ant-Man" across 77 countries and territories.

A Filmed for IMAX release, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was shot with IMAX digital cameras and features select scenes with IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. The film will continue to play in the IMAX global network through February and is followed by a rapid succession of franchise films in March including Amazon/MGM's "Creed III", Warner Bros./DC's "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4". Disney/Marvel's next blockbuster, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", debuts on May 5.

