loanDepot, Inc. to report year-end and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on March 8, 2023

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will release its year-end and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on March 8, 2023, after market close. Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on loanDepot's investor relations website, investors.loandepot.com. The call will include a review of the quarterly results followed by a question and answer session.

loandepot_Logo.jpg

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-440-6385 using conference ID 2021948. Attendees should call in five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. A replay of the webcast and transcript will also be made available on the investor relations website, or by dialing 800-770-2030, following the conclusion of the event.

For more information about loanDepot, please visit the Company's investor relations website: investors.loandepot.com.

About loanDepot:

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Investor Contact:

Gerhard Erdelji
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(949) 822-4074
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Rebecca Anderson
Senior Vice President, Strategic Communications and Public Relations
(949) 822-4024
[email protected]

LDI-IR

favicon.png?sn=SF19621&sd=2023-02-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loandepot-inc-to-report-year-end-and-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-march-8-2023-301751111.html

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF19621&Transmission_Id=202302210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF19621&DateId=20230221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.