HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in retail store and checkout innovation, will demonstrate solutions that address current challenges across various retail segments at EuroShop – one of the industry's leading trade fairs – from Feb. 26 to March 2 in Düsseldorf.

DN_EuroShop_2023_DN_Series_EASY_ONE_Fashion.jpg

Diebold Nixdorf's booth #E62, located in hall 6, will focus on the need for better consumer and staff experiences, improved store efficiency and lower total cost of ownership for in-store technology by demonstrating solutions such as:

  • The DN Series™ EASY product family introducing its newest member, the DN Series™ EASY ONE, a checkout platform that can be configured for assisted, semi-assisted or full self-service checkout while offering options for peripherals and mounting. DN Series sets a new benchmark for modular checkout solutions in grocery, general merchandizing, fuel and convenience, fashion, hospitality and other retail segments.
  • An RFID-enabled checkout showcase model featuring the DN Series EASY ONE, demonstrating how fashion retailers can speed up the item identification process for consumers using self-service systems.
  • Future-proof, all-in-one and modular retail POS systems, delivering market-leading performance, design and functionality and reduced total cost of ownership based on low energy consumption and high durability.
  • Vynamic® Retail Platform cloud software, including three pre-configured checkout software packages for fuel and convenience, fashion and specialty, and grocery retailers.
  • A powerful AI platform that supports retailers' ability to simplify self-service checkout journeys.
  • Managed Mobility Services to support advanced mobile journeys that meet the needs of today's shoppers and enable staff to create better in-store shopping experiences.
  • Installation, management and delivery services for electric vehicle charging stations, ensuring improved availability for the growing number of electric car drivers.

Ben Gale, senior vice president, Retail Eurasia, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are thrilled to present our complete line of market-leading solutions at EuroShop. Our approach to deliver best-in-class modularity, openness and availability is designed to help retailers remain relevant. Retailers can work with us to create innovative, frictionless store and checkout concepts featuring consumer and staff journeys that meet the needs of today's shoppers while remaining flexible to easily adapt to future demands. Additionally, we enable retailers to optimize their store operation processes, lower their in-store technology costs and enhance their sustainability needs."

Diebold Nixdorf is also pleased to welcome customers and partners on stage for two presentations:

