SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023

Diamond Princess Returns for 36 Departures to Scenic Island Country, Plus Royal Princess Debuts on a New Japan & Northern Pacific Crossing

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lure of Japan is calling with its ancient temples, cherry blossoms, modern cityscapes and vibrant cuisine with the newly released 2024 Japan cruise season on sale now from Princess Cruises. New for 2024, Royal Princess makes her Japan debut and marks the first Royal-Class ship to sail in the region. The series of cruises offers many opportunities to view the magnificent spring flowers, as well as four breathtaking summer festivals.

Royal Princess sails a new Japan & North Pacific Crossing, calling to the northern Tohoku and Hokkaido regions during the magnificent cherry blossom season with the option to combine with the cruise line's popular Voyage of the Glaciers cruise to witness the majestic glaciers of Alaska. Guests can opt to disembark in Anchorage (Whittier) for a 15-day voyage or continue to Vancouver, B.C. for a 22-day cruise. The cruise departs Tokyo (Yokohama) on April 27, 2024.

"Japan has been a popular homeport and destination experience for Princess guests for many years and we're thrilled to offer such a culturally-rich season of cruises in this region for the 2024 season," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Japan-built Diamond Princess returns to Japan for a March through August 2024 season, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama), calling to 35 destinations in three countries on 31 unique itineraries and 36 departures, ranging from seven to 23 days.

Diamond Princess kicks off the season with a series of four 10-day Spring Flowers voyages, calling at all four of Japan's main islands and following the predicted blooming season as it moves from south to north.

The Japan festival season reaches its peak in the summer months, and in 2024 Diamond Princess offers guests the opportunity to experience the following festivals with late-night stays in each port:

  • Aomori Nebuta Festival (Aug 2 and Aug 7) which features Nebuta float figures accompanied by traditional music, many vibrant dancers and audience participation, all within easy walking distance from the port.
  • Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival (Aug 12), one of Japan's 10 largest festivals, featuring teams of dancers with colorful costumes and unique performances.
  • Tokushima Awa Odori Dance Festival (Aug 13), one of the most famous summer dance festivals that dates back to the 1500s and features dancers performing throughout the city well into the night highlighted by the famous "Fool's Dance."
  • Kumano Fireworks Festival (Aug 17), a display of over 10,000 fireworks visible from the decks of Diamond Princess.

Additionally, Diamond Princess will sail on nine-day Southern Islands voyages that call to two Okinawan ports and two Taiwan ports; nine-day and 10-day Sea of Japan voyages that will feature ports along the historic Kitamaebune trading route; 10-day Hokkaido voyages that will visit Otaru (for Sapporo), Hakodate and Kushiro; and the popular 10-day Japan Explorer voyages that will call to some of the country's most iconic destinations like Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Osaka or Kobe (for Kyoto), Hiroshima, and more.

The 2024 Japan program also features access to nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Mount Fuji (from Shimizu), Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto (from Kobe or Osaka), Buddhist Monuments in the Horyu-ji Area (from Kobe or Osaka), Historic Villages of Shirakawa-go and Gokayama (from Kanazawa or Toyama), the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, and the newly inscribed Iriomote Island (from Ishigaki) and Jomon Prehistoric Sites (from Aomori or Hakodate).

Guests only unpack once to enjoy and explore all the sights ashore, while onboard Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring world-class dining, award-winning entertainment, casinos, pools, fitness centers and spas, all elevated by exclusive Princess MedallionClass service.

Additional information about the 2024 Japan season is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

favicon.png?sn=LA19941&sd=2023-02-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spring-flowers-summer-festivals-and-royal-princess-debut-highlight-princess-cruises-2024-japan-season-301751350.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

