Expanding E Band - MTI Wireless Edge LTD. Launches New ABS® - Automatic Beam Steering Antenna System. Offering Robust E Band Communication in Harsh Weather Conditions.

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023

Innovative E-band antenna system compensates for tower vibrations and sway, providing stable communication during high winds and harsh conditions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (AIM: MWE). is proud to announce the launch of its newest patented product, the ABS®. This innovative E-band antenna system is specifically designed to provide robust communication solutions in harsh weather conditions, such as high winds and pole vibrations.

The ABS® compensates for tower vibrations and sway, ensuring stable communication even in the most challenging environments. This makes it an ideal solution for 5G backhaul in particular allowing an extended range for E Band links.

The ABS® is currently in field trials with 3 Tier 1 customers and is already operating for several months providing a stable E Band link of over 12 kilometers.

"We are excited to introduce the ABS® to the market," said Dov Feiner, General Manager of MTI's Antenna Division. "It's a game-changer for companies that require reliable communication in harsh conditions and allows faster penetration of 5G networks where fiber isn't readily available. We are confident that our patented ABS® will be a valuable asset to our customers."

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Offering off-the-shelf and custom-developed antenna solutions in frequencies up to 174 GHz, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications. MTI is the premier supplier worldwide of Multi Band antennas for 5G backhaul and supplies directional and omnidirectional antennas for Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G, Access WiFi, Small Cell Backhaul, CBRS, TVWS, public safety, RFID and more.

For more information please contact us at:

[email protected]

www.mtiwe.com

favicon.png?sn=LN20177&sd=2023-02-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanding-e-band--mti-wireless-edge-ltd-launches-new-abs--automatic-beam-steering-antenna-system-offering-robust-e-band-communication-in-harsh-weather-conditions-301751566.html

SOURCE MTI Wireless Edge

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN20177&Transmission_Id=202302210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN20177&DateId=20230221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.