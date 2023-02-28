Pushing the Boundaries of DDR5 – CORSAIR® Launches New 48GB, 96GB and 192GB Memory Kits

CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced massive new capacities for its DDR5 memory kits, thanks to new 24GB and 48GB UDIMM modules. For the first time from CORSAIR, PC builders can choose from 192GB (4x 48GB), 96GB (2x 48GB), or 48GB (2x 24GB) memory kits. Available in either VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 or VENGEANCE DDR5 kits, these new high capacities are ideal for the most demanding, high-capacity applications such as 8K video editing, as well as DRAM-heavy AI and deep learning workloads. Motherboards with just two memory slots, including Micro ATX and Mini-ITX builds, where space is tight but large capacities are needed also benefit.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5, already top choices for performance enthusiasts, are optimized for the latest gaming PCs and workstations and at these new capacities give custom PC enthusiasts the option to build with memory configurations that weren’t possible until now. Both 96GB and 48GB kits are available immediately in both RGB and non-RGB flavors, running at 5,600MT/s and 5,200MT/s and support Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking to ensure owners can easily run their memory at the intended speeds.

Launching in early March 2023, 192GB (4x 48GB) 5,200MT/s VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 kits set a new standard for high capacity DDR5. These quad-DIMM kits are compatible with Intel 13th-Gen systems and support the same Intel XMP 3.0 easy overclocking for optimal performance.

Continuing the CORSAIR tradition of producing superior quality and reliable DRAM, VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 modules are built using only hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips to ensure consistent high-frequency performance, along with high-performance PCBs for excellent signal quality and stability. A limited lifetime warranty grants you peace of mind that your new memory will last throughout your machine’s lifespan and beyond.

DDR5 ensures today’s high-end CPUs receive data as quickly as possible, elevating system performance and processing power to greater heights. These new kits deliver ground-breaking capacities that push the boundaries for small form factor memory performance.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 96GB and 48GB kits are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 192GB kits will be available from March 7, 2023 from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

SKU

Description

Available

Price

CMH48GX5M2B5200C38

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 48GB (2x24GB)
DDR5-5200 (PC5-41600) C38

21-Feb

$194.99

CMH48GX5M2B5600C40

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 48GB (2x24GB)
DDR5-5600 (PC5-44800) C40

21-Feb

$204.99

CMH96GX5M2B5200C38

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 96GB (2x48GB)
DDR5-5200 (PC5-41600) C38

21-Feb

$389.99

CMH96GX5M2B5600C40

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 96GB (2x48GB)
DDR5-5600 (PC5-44800) C40

21-Feb

$399.99

CMK48GX5M2B5200C38

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 48GB (2x24GB)
DDR5-5200 (PC5-41600) C38

21-Feb

$184.99

CMK48GX5M2B5600C40

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 48GB (2x24GB)
DDR5-5600 (PC5-44800) C40

21-Feb

$194.99

CMK96GX5M2B5200C38

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 96GB (2x48GB)
DDR5-5200 (PC5-41600) C38

21-Feb

$379.99

CMK96GX5M2B5600C40

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 96GB (2x48GB)
DDR5 5600 (PC5-44800) C40

21-Feb

$389.99

CMH192GX5M4B5200C38

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 192GB (4x48GB)
DDR5-5200 (PC5-41600) C38

6-Mar

TBD

CMH192GX5M4B5200C38

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 192GB (4x48GB)
DDR5-5200 (PC5-41600) C38

6-Mar

TBD

