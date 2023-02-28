New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced that Benevity, the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, is standardizing on New Relic for its observability practice. New Relic provides Benevity with an all-in-one observability platform to monitor all aspects of its infrastructure and applications, ensuring uptime and reliability across $10 billion in charitable donations and 46 million hours of volunteer time.

“New Relic is the exact solution we need as our company grows into the leader in corporate purpose technology,” said Rob Woolley, Vice President of Technology Operations at Benevity. “The platform makes it easy to always understand the health and performance of our systems, which in turn makes it possible for our developers to spend more time building new features.”

Benevity is committed to delivering world-class experiences to its customers, and to achieve that, it is critical the company has a deep understanding of its applications. Prior to using New Relic, Benevity relied on a number of disparate, bespoke open source tools where access to the data was managed manually and inconsistent across teams. This resulted in slower page load times and poor customer experiences. Consolidating tools into New Relic allows Benevity to monitor and troubleshoot the performance of its platform in real-time, and quickly identify and resolve issues as they arise. This extends to maintaining high uptime and reliability during sudden surges in volunteer efforts and giving transactions around the holiday season, or in response to natural disasters or other major social movements.

Benevity moved its observability practice to New Relic to access more than 30 capabilities in one platform, including application+performance+monitoring (APM), infrastructure+monitoring, alerts, and browser+monitoring. With New Relic, the engineering team spends less time resolving incidents, giving the team more time to work on innovative tasks that directly impact customers. Implementations and benefits include:

Reduced mean time to detection (MTTD) to under 5 minutes : Using effective infrastructure and application monitoring and alerting, engineering teams are able to detect issues within minutes, and connect data sources to find that needle in a haystack.

: Using effective infrastructure and application monitoring and alerting, engineering teams are able to detect issues within minutes, and connect data sources to find that needle in a haystack. Reduced mean time to resolution (MTTR) to under 30 minutes: Using APM data and dashboards to identify issues, engineering teams gain increased visibility and resolve issues quickly across their technology stack.

“Benevity brings together world-changing social impact with a super-charged platform that thrives on designing innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges,” said New Relic Chief Growth Officer and GM, Observability Manav Khurana. “We value our partnership with Benevity and rely on them for our corporate philanthropy efforts, which resulted in $325,000 in charitable donations and more than 5,000 hours of employee volunteer time this past year. In turn, Benevity relies on New Relic to provide the application and infrastructure monitoring framework that fuels such meaningful and impactful philanthropic work.”

Looking ahead, Benevity is expanding its use of New Relic through the integration of its OpenTelemetry data to provide a “single pane of glass” dashboard, and by implementing distributed tracing across all of the services in its product portfolio.

