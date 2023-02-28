Perimeter 81 Partners with TD SYNNEX to Expand Distribution of Award-Winning Platform

Mitigating persistent cyber threats has made network security mission critical for businesses of all sizes. The 2022+U.S.+Cybersecurity+Census+Report found that the average business experiences 42 cyberattacks each year, amplifying the need for a comprehensive solution. Perimeter+81, the rapidly-growing SASE platform, differentiated by ease-of-use and robustness, has partnered with TD+SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to make its award-winning platform available to more organizations in need.

Perimeter+81+recently+earned+Frost+%26amp%3B+Sullivan%27s+2022+Europe+Enabling+Technology+Leadership+Award in the network cybersecurity category, proving it can be a valuable asset to managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs). Perimeter 81’s platform helps partners quickly develop their network security practice and ramp up recurring revenue by offering the proven solution.

“Perimeter 81 has shown tremendous growth this year and partnering with TD SYNNEX enhances our ability to scale further and go to market efficiently,” said Richard Farbman, Vice President of Channel Sales at Perimeter 81. “Our platform is a one-stop shop that doesn’t require additional hardware, so MSPs and VARs can fulfill the necessity of building secure networks for their customers that result in quick and demonstrable success.”

The partnership validates Perimeter 81’s commitment to providing secure network access for the modern workforce. It recently added+an+intuitive+Secure+Web+Gateway, ensuring that company employees are safe from malicious websites and unsafe content, no matter where they are, without any additional tools.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With Perimeter 81 as part of our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 delivers a robust, yet easy to use, converged network and network security platform which connects all users, in the office or remote, to all corporate resources, located on-prem or in the cloud. It is delivered as an easy to use cloud-native service, and managed from a unified console. It enables any business to build a secure corporate network over a private global backbone, without any hardware and within minutes.

Perimeter 81’s solution is used by more than 2,800 customers worldwide, across a wide range of industries. Our partners are among the world’s leading integrators, managed service providers, and channel resellers.

The company has offices in NY, LA, UK and Tel-Aviv. www.perimeter81.com

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

