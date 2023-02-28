Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Shannon Sullivan Duffy has been hired as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh has been hired as the Head of Customer Experience, to help continue to drive enterprise growth.

“Both Shannon and Neeracha bring impressive enterprise experience and proven track records delivering for customers and driving business growth,” said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business at Asana. “At Asana, we have a people-centric leadership style which both Shannon and Neeracha exemplify. We’re excited to see their combined impact on our enterprise focus in 2023 and beyond.”

Based out of Asana’s headquarters in San Francisco, Ms. Sullivan Duffy will be responsible for directing the global marketing strategy as CMO. With over twenty years of experience, she boasts an impressive career track record including her most recent role as EVP Cloud & Industry Marketing at Salesforce. Ms. Sullivan Duffy has also held positions at Facebook, Jigsaw, and SourceForge.

“Starting the next chapter of my career at Asana is not only a great achievement but one I can be truly proud of. Working with Asana allows me to sit right in the centre of the future of work and opens up a world of exciting new opportunities. I’m looking forward to building upon the already impressive enterprise messaging and to lead this accomplished team,” said Ms. Sullivan Duffy.

Asana also welcomes Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh to the team as Head of Customer Experience, supporting the global business from Asana’s headquarters. Ms. Taychakhoonavudh joins the team after thirteen years at Salesforce, her most recent role being Executive Vice President, Global Customer Success, after a long-established career within the tech industry, including positions at Oracle and smaller startups.

“Asana has a reputation as a customer-first organization which is reflected in its inspiring roster of global customers from enterprise players to non-profits. I am eager to help continue and build on the great work that has been done to drive value and successful outcomes for customers of all sizes, create more advocates, and help teams achieve high performance through the Asana platform when collaboration and accountability are more important than ever,” comments Ms. Taychakhoonavudh.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 135,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

