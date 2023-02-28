Velo3D to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results on March 2, 2023

Velo3D%2C+Inc. (NYSE: VLD) — a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The company will host an earnings conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The U.S. dial-in for the call is (877) 704-2771 and (201) 689-8732 for non-U.S. callers. Please ask to be joined to the Velo3D call.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Velo3D’s website at ir.velo3d.com, along with the company's earnings press release and presentation which will be posted prior to the start of the conference call.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to San Francisco Chronicle’s prestigious annual list of Top+Workplaces+in+the+Bay+Area+2022.

For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Velo, Velo3D, Sapphire and Intelligent Fusion are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. Without Compromise, Flow and Assure are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

