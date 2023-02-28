Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that management will participate in the following investor events:

The Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA, with a fireside chat at 2:10 pm ET on March 6, 2023

The Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference in Las Vegas, NV, with a fireside chat at 2:30 pm PT on March 7, 2023

The Loop Capital Markets Annual Investor Conference (virtually) on March 13, 2023

The Barclays Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL, with a fireside chat at 2:05 pm ET on March 15, 2023

If available, webcasts of the conference presentations and archived recordings will be available in the Investor+Relations+Section of the Company’s website.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

