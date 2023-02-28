C3 AI Expands Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Enhanced AI Solutions

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced an expansion of their Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to solve customers’ critical business challenges across a variety of industries, including defense and intelligence as well as state and local government. Under the expanded SCA, C3 AI will integrate C3 AI applications, such as C3+AI+Law+Enforcement, with AWS services including Amazon Comprehend, and co-sell the C3 AI Platform and applications with AWS.

C3 AI is a leading enterprise AI software provider building enterprise-scale AI applications and accelerating customers’ digital transformation. For example, C3 AI Law Enforcement helps local government agencies use machine learning (ML) to organize and analyze datasets, surfacing valuable information in near real time.

“C3 AI and AWS have been extremely engaged to develop a solution that is accessible to local government agencies of any size who are dealing with the same challenges that we are,” said Kimberly Honciano, Director of Technology Services at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. “We are excited about what we’ve seen so far because it will not only eliminate data siloes and improve case efficiency, but also unlock enterprise analytics in a way that wasn’t possible for us before.”

This SCA, which started in 2016, focuses on pairing AWS’s scalability, innovation, and agility with C3 AI’s industry-leading software. The C3 AI Platform and C3 AI applications run on AWS and make use of AWS’ powerful set of AI, ML, and data analytics services.

“Our shared customers are asking for pre-built AI applications and solutions to deliver business value at scale,” said Houman Behzadi, Chief Product Officer at C3 AI. “AWS and C3 AI have created tightly integrated suites of AI applications that leverage AWS services to meet that need.”

“We’re delighted to expand our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with C3 AI to better support public sector customers with industry-tailored and AI-enabled solutions,” said Jeff Kratz, General Manager, Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS. “We are seeing more customers asking for these types of use-case-specific AI applications and this SCA will help C3 AI enhance their offerings to provide outstanding solutions for our customers.”

All six of C3 AI’s application suites, as well as the C3 AI Platform, are available in AWS Marketplace now.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise. Learn more: www.c3.ai

