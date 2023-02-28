Sierra Wireless, a subsidiary of Semtech Corporation and world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced its latest HL+Series+LPWA+module, the 5G HL7900, for next-generation use cases needing ultra-low power, increased device longevity and support for 3GPP’s latest 5G standards. The module uses new ALT1350 chipset from Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony) which is claimed by Sony to be the world%26rsquo%3Bs+first cellular chipset to additionally enable unlicensed spectrum communications protocols, as well as satellite connectivity.

“Not only does Sony%26rsquo%3Bs+Altair+ALT1350+chipset enable hybrid connectivity options, but its advanced architecture sets a new bar in ultra-low power consumption,” said Dima Feldman, VP of Product Management and Marketing, Sony Semiconductor Israel. “Its optimized standby mode (eDRX) reduces power consumption by 80% when compared to the current generation, with battery-operated devices benefitting from 4 times longer battery life for typical use cases. Integrated into Sierra Wireless’ latest 5G HL7900 module,” continued Mr. Feldman, “it answers the evolving and rapidly expanding needs of the cellular LPWA IoT market, enabling faster development, additional functionality, new use cases and reduced costs for customers. We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Sierra Wireless to enable the next-generation of innovative LPWA solutions.”

Building on the success of Sierra Wireless’ existing HL78+Series+LPWA+modules, the HL7900 with its ALT1350 chipset not only offers best-in-class battery life and enhanced security, but sub-GHz and 2.4GHz integrated radios enable low-power IoT protocols, offering customers the flexibility of multiple connectivity options with enhanced coverage, and reduced costs. The module will also support 3GPP’s latest releases 15, 16 and 17 for LTE-M/NB-IoT, that will enable it to support evolving network configurations and new features over time.

“Sierra Wireless continues to lead with one of the most innovative and secure LPWA module portfolios on the market,” said Tom Mueller, EVP of Semtech’s IoT System Products Group. “The new 5G LPWA HL7900 not only provides ultra-low power and network future proofing, but it also enables next-generation use cases with its integrated low-power MCU for customer hosted edge applications, and the ability to enable hybrid connectivity with multiple protocols supported on one SKU. All in addition to offering a high level of end-to-end security. Its ability to allow deployments that utilize universal connectivity with edge processing and multiple location technologies is a real game changer for IoT.”

Sierra Wireless’ HL78 Series Module Portfolio - The Next-Generation of LPWA

Sierra Wireless’ HL Series modules including the HL7810, HL7812 and the new HL7900, support multi-mode Cat-M1 and Cat-NB2 networks around the world. They offer an ultra-low power consumption for their class, reducing operational and device maintenance costs and making them ideal for battery powered and low power deployments that require deep area coverage such as smart energy solutions, smart city applications, asset tracking, commercial buildings, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities and agriculture. Further, security is designed in from the start, with encrypted keys stored in a secure element for an added layer of protection from the edge to the cloud.

Cellular IoT Market to Reach $61 Billion Globally by 2026, Driven by 5G & Low-power Solutions

A+2022+study+by+Juniper+Research found that the global value of the cellular IoT market will reach $61 billion by 2026, rising from $31 billion in 2022. It identified the growth of 5G and cellular LPWA (Low-power Wide Area) technologies as key to this 95% increase over the next few years. According to the study, LPWA solutions are predicted to be the fastest-growing cellular IoT technologies with LPWA connections expected to grow 1,200%.

Availability

Sierra Wireless’ HL7900 module is expected to sample to lead customers later in 2023.

