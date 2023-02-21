PR Newswire

This partnership will provide regular lottery news to iHeartMedia New York's listeners

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and iHeartMedia New York, today announced Jackpocket as the Official Digital Lottery Courier of Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show.

"We want to share the timeless game of the lottery with everyone," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show is a staple of New York, and we're looking forward to sharing the option to play the lottery easily, conveniently, and safely with his devoted listeners. This partnership with iHeartMedia New York will continue our mission of making the lottery more accessible to everyone."

The partnership will provide iHeartMedia New York listeners with regular lottery updates on drawings and high jackpots. If Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots reach the $300 million threshold, Jackpocket will have additional messages voiced by Elvis Duran or Skeery Jones airing across Z100, as well as additional coverage on Q104.3, and 710WOR promoting the drawings.

"Every time we talk about the lottery on our show, I shut everything down to pull out my phone and open the Jackpocket app," said Elvis Duran, of Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show. "Jackpocket is the best invention ever – love them!"

Additionally, Jackpocket will now be integrated with two of Z100's staple events, 'Jump Start to Summer' and 'End of Summer Bash.' This includes exclusive VIP sweepstakes for tickets hosted on Z100.com, on-air promos, digital and social branding, and on-site branding.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce Jackpocket as the official digital lottery courier of Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show," said Alex Zagryn, Head of Sales, of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. "This allows us to continue to share our love and affinity with this amazing brand with our millions of listeners and followers."

Jackpocket ads will run across stations throughout 2023, with a mix of formats, including music, news, and talk. This is Jackpocket's first full-year over-the-air schedule with Z100 New York.

Jackpocket, available in fifteen states, provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, and more. Jackpocket players have won over $250 million in lottery prizes to date, and 27 individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android , and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WAXQ-FM, WOR-AM, WLTW-FM, WKTU-FM, WWPR-FM, and WWRL-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products, and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

SOURCE Jackpocket